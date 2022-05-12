Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Buys £42,240 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Alexa Coates purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £42,240 ($52,077.43).

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 578.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 672.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 951 ($11.72). The firm has a market cap of £526.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

