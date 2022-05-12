PolkaCover Market Cap Achieves $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

