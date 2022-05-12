PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 74,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,629. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.