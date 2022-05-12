PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 74,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,629. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Get PolyPid alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.