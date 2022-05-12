Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 222.2% in April

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Porsche Automobil stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.
