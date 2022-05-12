Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 222.2% in April

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

