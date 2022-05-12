Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $46.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

PTLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

PTLO opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

