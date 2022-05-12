Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,866 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,044. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

