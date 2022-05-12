Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,662. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

