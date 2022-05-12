Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$139.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.67.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$95.53 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$95.19 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.60.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

