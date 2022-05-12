Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.37. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,879 shares trading hands.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

