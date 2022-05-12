Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Provident Financial Services worth $41,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,926 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 68,036 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFS opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

