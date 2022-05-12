Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $47,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

URI opened at $280.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.46 and a 200 day moving average of $336.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

