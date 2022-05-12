Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $475.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.14 and a 200-day moving average of $641.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.21 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

