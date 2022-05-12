Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Watts Water Technologies worth $45,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.