Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $48,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,790,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.91 and a one year high of $191.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

