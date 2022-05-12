Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.26 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Universal Health Services worth $43,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $121.87 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

