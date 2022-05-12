Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.51 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $46,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

