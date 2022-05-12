Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $43,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Diversey by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,716,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 242,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diversey by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Diversey by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Diversey stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.