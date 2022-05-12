Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,162 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Meritage Homes worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $213,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTH opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
