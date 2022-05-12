Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,162 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Meritage Homes worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $213,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

