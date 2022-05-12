Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $46,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $270.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

