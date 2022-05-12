Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,368 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $44,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

