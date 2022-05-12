Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $332.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.63. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Priority Technology by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

