Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. 9,974,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $344.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -1.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

