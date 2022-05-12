Private Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $179.09. 1,608,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,579. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

