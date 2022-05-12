Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 889.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE WPC traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,362. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

