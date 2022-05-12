Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.78. 942,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,626. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

