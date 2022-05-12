Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 14075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

