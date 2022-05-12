Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.90. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Procaps Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
