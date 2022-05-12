Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.90. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Procaps Group by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

