Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. Professional has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

In other Professional news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Professional by 12,270.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

