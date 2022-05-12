Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. Professional has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $24.55.
In other Professional news, Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $47,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
