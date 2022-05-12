ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $19.49

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $18.92. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1,182,373 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,364.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

