ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $18.16. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 170,154 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.