Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Up 9.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 42,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,760,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Prospect Capital by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

