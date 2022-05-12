Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,259 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.
NYSE TGT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
