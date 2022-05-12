Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $12,419,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,022.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 865,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 788,629 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,560. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

