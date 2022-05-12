Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 8,310,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,817. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

