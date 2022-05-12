Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,399,000 after buying an additional 618,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

D stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

