Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $235.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,515. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

