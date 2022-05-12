Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.