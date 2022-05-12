Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after acquiring an additional 267,369 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,158,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,398,000 after acquiring an additional 174,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,942,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. The stock has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

