Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

