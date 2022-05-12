Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,263.22. 2,071,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,202.27 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,591.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,747.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

