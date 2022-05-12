Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $23.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,954.76. 189,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,007. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,032.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,967.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

