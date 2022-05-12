PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

