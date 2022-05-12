PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $31,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

