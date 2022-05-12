Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Univar Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

