QASH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $188,297.00 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and $188,297.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

