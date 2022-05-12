Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QBCRF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $22.16 on Monday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

