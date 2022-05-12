Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.67.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor stock opened at C$28.11 on Monday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.91 and a one year high of C$33.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.