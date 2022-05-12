Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 910 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

SIVB traded down $12.79 on Thursday, hitting $428.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,356. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $439.72 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

