Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,733 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.57. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $101.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

