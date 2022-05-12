Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 14,350 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.90. 47,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,236. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.